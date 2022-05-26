Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Ben Monday

Ben Monday - Southeast of Saline
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Academic Honors & Awards and Involvement: As a senior in High School, I carry a cumulative 4.0 GPA. I have made the High Honor Roll for four years. I have maintained my GPA while participating in three sports: Cross Country (2 years), Wrestling (1 year, lettered), and Track (4 years, Lettered). I am also very active in Band (4 years, lettered), Choir (4 years, lettered), Scholars’ Bowl (4 years, lettered), Forensics (2 years), Drama (2 years), NHS (3 years, president), Student Council (3 years), and Robotics (2 years). Within my activities, I have been recognized for many honors. I have made the District Honor Band (4 years), State Honor Band (3 years), my school’s select singing ensemble (3 years), and I won the best autonomous programming award in robotics despite being a one-man team. I have also been nominated as a National Merit Finalist.

Favorite Food: Yes.

Favorite Movie: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Favorite Composer: John Williams

Dream Job: Jedi Knight, more realistically, an aerospace engineer

Fun Fact about Yourself: I have read over 120 Star Wars novels

College & Major: K-State, Mechanical Engineering

Future Plans: I plan to attend K-State next Fall where I will be a part of the Marching Band. I hope to start a family after college and get a job in the engineering field.

