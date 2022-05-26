Top of the Class 2022 - Ben Monday
Academic Honors & Awards and Involvement: As a senior in High School, I carry a cumulative 4.0 GPA. I have made the High Honor Roll for four years. I have maintained my GPA while participating in three sports: Cross Country (2 years), Wrestling (1 year, lettered), and Track (4 years, Lettered). I am also very active in Band (4 years, lettered), Choir (4 years, lettered), Scholars’ Bowl (4 years, lettered), Forensics (2 years), Drama (2 years), NHS (3 years, president), Student Council (3 years), and Robotics (2 years). Within my activities, I have been recognized for many honors. I have made the District Honor Band (4 years), State Honor Band (3 years), my school’s select singing ensemble (3 years), and I won the best autonomous programming award in robotics despite being a one-man team. I have also been nominated as a National Merit Finalist.
Favorite Food: Yes.
Favorite Movie: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Favorite Composer: John Williams
Dream Job: Jedi Knight, more realistically, an aerospace engineer
Fun Fact about Yourself: I have read over 120 Star Wars novels
College & Major: K-State, Mechanical Engineering
Future Plans: I plan to attend K-State next Fall where I will be a part of the Marching Band. I hope to start a family after college and get a job in the engineering field.
