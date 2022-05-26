Top of the Class 2022 - Bree O’Dell
Bree O’Dell from Mulvane High School
Bree O’Dell - Mulvane High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Top ten percent, Trustee academic scholarship to Cowley Community College
High School Involvement: Theatre, Band, Choir, Soccer, STUCO, KAY, GSA
Favorite Food: Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo
Favorite Movie: All the Bright Places
Favorite Singer/Group: The Lumineers
Dream Job: Elementary teacher
Fun Fact about Yourself: I have two very adorable cats.
College & Major: Cowley County Community College, Elementary Education
Future Plans: Go to Cowley and then transfer to Wichita State University.
