Top of the Class 2022 - Bree O’Dell

Bree O’Dell - Mulvane High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Top ten percent, Trustee academic scholarship to Cowley Community College

High School Involvement: Theatre, Band, Choir, Soccer, STUCO, KAY, GSA

Juliet Nisly, Bree O'Dell, Zoe Norton, Luisa Salinas

Favorite Food: Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo

Favorite Movie: All the Bright Places

Favorite Singer/Group: The Lumineers

Dream Job: Elementary teacher

Fun Fact about Yourself: I have two very adorable cats.

College & Major: Cowley County Community College, Elementary Education

Future Plans: Go to Cowley and then transfer to Wichita State University.

