Top of the Class 2022 - Charles Goldbach

Charles Goldbach - Salina Central High School

Academic Honors/Awards: National Honor Society Member, National Leadership Award (I Dare You Award), Honor Roll, Superintendent’s Excellency Award (Theater and Fort Hays Math Relays), Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership candidate, Student of the Week

High School Involvement: Captain of Scholar’s Bowl Team, International Honor Thespian for Troupe 639, Captain of the Fort Hays Math Relays Team.

Jia Wen Wang, Paddy Olsen, Charles Goldbach, Elizabeth Giger

Favorite Food: Chili

Favorite Movie: Forrest Gump

Favorite Singer/Group: The Killers

Dream Job: Radiation Oncologist

Fun Fact About Me: I have read the entire Deadpool Classic Comic Collection.

College/Major: The University of Kansas / Chemistry

Future Plans: I plan on attending medical school and then becoming a radiation oncologist.

