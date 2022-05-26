Top of the Class 2022 - Charles Goldbach
Charles Goldbach from Salina Central High School
Charles Goldbach - Salina Central High School
Academic Honors/Awards: National Honor Society Member, National Leadership Award (I Dare You Award), Honor Roll, Superintendent’s Excellency Award (Theater and Fort Hays Math Relays), Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership candidate, Student of the Week
High School Involvement: Captain of Scholar’s Bowl Team, International Honor Thespian for Troupe 639, Captain of the Fort Hays Math Relays Team.
Favorite Food: Chili
Favorite Movie: Forrest Gump
Favorite Singer/Group: The Killers
Dream Job: Radiation Oncologist
Fun Fact About Me: I have read the entire Deadpool Classic Comic Collection.
College/Major: The University of Kansas / Chemistry
Future Plans: I plan on attending medical school and then becoming a radiation oncologist.
