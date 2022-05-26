Top of the Class 2022 - Clare Pollock
Clare Pollock - South Barber High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Board of Regents Scholar, Kansas Governors Scholar, received my bronze, silver and gold honor pins, Shockers Honor Scholar, and have consistently been on the honor roll all of high school.
High School Involvement: Tennis, Track and Field, Cheerleader (2 year Captain), National Honors Society president, Student council president, FCCLA vice president, Class officer, and Scholars bowl member.
Favorite Food: Grilled Shrimp
Favorite Movie: American Sniper
Favorite Singer/Group: Morgan Wallen
Dream Job: Neonatal Nurse
Fun Fact about Yourself: I have 1 sister who attends school at the United States Naval Academy
College & Major: Fort Hays State University majoring in Nursing
Future Plans: Attend college, obtain my BSN, become a travel nurse in my younger years, eventually settling down and specializing in being a Neonatal nurse.
