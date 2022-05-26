Top of the Class 2022 - Clare Pollock

Clare Pollock - South Barber High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Board of Regents Scholar, Kansas Governors Scholar, received my bronze, silver and gold honor pins, Shockers Honor Scholar, and have consistently been on the honor roll all of high school.

High School Involvement: Tennis, Track and Field, Cheerleader (2 year Captain), National Honors Society president, Student council president, FCCLA vice president, Class officer, and Scholars bowl member.

Cooper Traffas, Zachary Kruse, Korbin Black, Clare Pollock

Favorite Food: Grilled Shrimp

Favorite Movie: American Sniper

Favorite Singer/Group: Morgan Wallen

Dream Job: Neonatal Nurse

Fun Fact about Yourself: I have 1 sister who attends school at the United States Naval Academy

College & Major: Fort Hays State University majoring in Nursing

Future Plans: Attend college, obtain my BSN, become a travel nurse in my younger years, eventually settling down and specializing in being a Neonatal nurse.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.