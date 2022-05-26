Top of the Class 2022 - Elijah Delp

Elijah Delp - St. John High School

Academic Honors & Awards: National Honor Society, Central Prairie League Honor Scholar, Kansas Governor Scholar, 4.0 Honor Roll: 8 semesters, Valedictorian

High School Involvement: Basketball, Cross Country, Track, Forensics, KAYS, Student Council, FCCLA, Class President, Class Vice President, School Musical and Play

Kelsi Spann, Elijah Delp, Annabelle Merten, Xavier Westbrook

Favorite Food: Meatballs

Favorite Movie: Hoosiers

Favorite Singer/Group: MercyMe

Dream Job: Microbiologist

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love fishing.

College & Major: Kansas State University, microbiology & biochemistry

Future Plans: Pursue a Master’s degree in veterinary biomedical science and then work on a doctorate degree in virology. I hope to have a career in animal disease research.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.