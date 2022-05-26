Top of the Class 2022 - Elijah Delp
Elijah Delp from St. John High School
Academic Honors & Awards: National Honor Society, Central Prairie League Honor Scholar, Kansas Governor Scholar, 4.0 Honor Roll: 8 semesters, Valedictorian
High School Involvement: Basketball, Cross Country, Track, Forensics, KAYS, Student Council, FCCLA, Class President, Class Vice President, School Musical and Play
Favorite Food: Meatballs
Favorite Movie: Hoosiers
Favorite Singer/Group: MercyMe
Dream Job: Microbiologist
Fun Fact about Yourself: I love fishing.
College & Major: Kansas State University, microbiology & biochemistry
Future Plans: Pursue a Master’s degree in veterinary biomedical science and then work on a doctorate degree in virology. I hope to have a career in animal disease research.
