Top of the Class 2022 - Elizabeth Giger

Academic Honors & Awards: Superintendent’s Honor Roll 7 semesters (2018-2021); KSHSAA Distinguished Scholastic Achievement (2018-2021); President’s Education Awards Program: Outstanding Academic Excellence (2018-2021); Shockers Honors Scholar (2021); Cowley County Community College President’s List 2 semesters (2021); Miss Hunnewell (2021); College Board National and Rural Small Town Recognition Program (2022); South Central Border League Academic All-League Recipient (2022); Governor’s Scholars Award (2022)

High School Involvement: Cheer (2018-Present); Co-Captain 2 years (2020-Present); Band (2018-2020); FFA (2018-Present); Chapter Reporter (2021-Present); FCCLA (2018-2019, 2021-Present); Student Council (2018-2020, 2021-Present); President (2021-Present); Softball (2019); Math Relays (2018-Present); National Honor Society (2020-Present); Class Government (2018-Present); President (2108-2020, 2021-Present); Vice President (2020-2021)

Favorite Food: My favorite food is Caesar salad with grilled chicken on top!

Favorite Movie: Hoodwinked

Favorite Singer/Group: Johnny Cash

Dream Job: My dream job is to work in the business industry as an accountant.

Fun Fact about Yourself: A fun fact about myself is that I am a student pilot working on achieving my Private Pilo’s License.

College & Major: Southwestern College (Winfield, KS); Major in Accounting and Business Administration

Future Plans: After graduating high school with a diploma and an Associate’s degree from Cowley County Community College, I plan to attend Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. I plan to graduate from college with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting. I will be involved on campus through Southwestern’s Leadership Service Learning Program during college. After graduating, I plan to start a family and settle down. I will work in the accounting world as a certified public accountant. I also want to have fun when I am an adult in the ‘real world.’ Traveling is one of my favorite pastimes, and I would love to do it with my family. My determination to work hard will accomplish all of my goals and plans.

