Top of the Class 2022 - Emma Jo Hottovy

Emma Jo Hottovy from Macksville High School
Emma Jo Hottovy - Macksville High School
Emma Jo Hottovy - Macksville High School
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Academic Honors & Awards: National Honor Society, Superintendent Honor Roll, Kansas Volleyball Association All-State Academic Award, National Society of High School Scholars Academic Achievement, Central Prairie League Academic Achievement, Topeka Capital Journal Kansas All-State Academic Team Nominee

High School Involvement: Volleyball, Scholars Bowl (Captain), FCCLA, Kayettes, Book Club, Hays Math Relays, Academic Olympics, Class Secretary

Hoang Nguyen, Izabelle Youngers, Jessie Smith, Emma Hottovy

Favorite Food: Tacos

Favorite Movie: 8 Seconds

Favorite Singer/Group: Zach Bryan

Dream Job: Real Estate Agent

Fun Fact about Yourself: I am a barrel racer who loves coffee!

College & Major: Northwestern Oklahoma State University; Business Administration and Management

Future Plans: Attend NWOSU and become a licensed real estate agent.

