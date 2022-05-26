Top of the Class 2022 - Emma Jo Hottovy
Emma Jo Hottovy from Macksville High School
Emma Jo Hottovy - Macksville High School
Academic Honors & Awards: National Honor Society, Superintendent Honor Roll, Kansas Volleyball Association All-State Academic Award, National Society of High School Scholars Academic Achievement, Central Prairie League Academic Achievement, Topeka Capital Journal Kansas All-State Academic Team Nominee
High School Involvement: Volleyball, Scholars Bowl (Captain), FCCLA, Kayettes, Book Club, Hays Math Relays, Academic Olympics, Class Secretary
Favorite Food: Tacos
Favorite Movie: 8 Seconds
Favorite Singer/Group: Zach Bryan
Dream Job: Real Estate Agent
Fun Fact about Yourself: I am a barrel racer who loves coffee!
College & Major: Northwestern Oklahoma State University; Business Administration and Management
Future Plans: Attend NWOSU and become a licensed real estate agent.
