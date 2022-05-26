Top of the Class 2022 - Hagen Wright
Hagen Wright from Wellington High School
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Hagen Wright - Wellington High School
Academic Honors & Awards: member of National Honor Society 3 years
High School Involvement: Football 4 years, Wrestling 4 years, 2022 4A Wrestling 285 KSHSAA State Champion, Track 3 years, SADD 3 years, Youth BB coach, Youth Football mentor
Favorite Food: sushi.
Favorite Movie: Friday Night Lights.
Favorite Singer/Group: Garth Brooks.
Dream Job: Kansas State Trooper.
Fun Fact about Yourself: I was voted 2022 Duke of Wellington High School.
College & Major: Cowley County Community College, Criminal Justice.
Future Plans: Once I turn 21 attend the Kansas Trooper Academy.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.