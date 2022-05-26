Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Hagen Wright

Hagen Wright from Wellington High School
By KWCH Staff
Academic Honors & Awards: member of National Honor Society 3 years

High School Involvement: Football 4 years, Wrestling 4 years, 2022 4A Wrestling 285 KSHSAA State Champion, Track 3 years, SADD 3 years, Youth BB coach, Youth Football mentor

Christian Ramirez-Chavez, Sierra Dunlap, Vijay Muthukumar, Hagen Wright

Favorite Food: sushi.

Favorite Movie: Friday Night Lights.

Favorite Singer/Group: Garth Brooks.

Dream Job: Kansas State Trooper.

Fun Fact about Yourself: I was voted 2022 Duke of Wellington High School.

College & Major: Cowley County Community College, Criminal Justice.

Future Plans: Once I turn 21 attend the Kansas Trooper Academy.

