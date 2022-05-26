Top of the Class 2022 - Jessie Smith

Jessie Smith - Little River High School

Academic Honors and Awards: Most Outstanding in Little River Choir, WCHS Principal’s All “A” Honor Roll 2020-21, Outstanding Chemistry Student, Most Improved Artist, English III Overall Excellence in English, Algebra II Mathematics Achievement Certificate, Creative Writing Award of Excellence, Outstanding Band Student of the Year, WCHS Principal’s All “A” Honor Roll 2019-20, WCHS Principal’s All “A” Honor Roll 2018-19, English I Excellence in Literary Analysis, World Geography Award of Excellence

High School Involvement: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, National Honor Society, Stuco, Choir, Pep band, Concert Band, Forensics, The Musical, Scholars Bowl, Class Secretary

Hoang Nguyen, Izabelle Youngers, Jessie Smith, Emma Hottovy

Favorite Food: Homemade Pizza

Favorite Movie: Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Favorite Singer/Group: Lady A

Dream Job: Author

Fun Fact about Yourself: I like to cross-stitch and read.

College and Major: Fort Hays State University, Major in English Education

Future Plans: Teach High School English

