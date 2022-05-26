Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Jessie Smith

Jessie Smith from Little River High School
Jessie Smith - Little River High School
Jessie Smith - Little River High School(Deb Christian/Deb's Images)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jessie Smith - Little River High School

Academic Honors and Awards: Most Outstanding in Little River Choir, WCHS Principal’s All “A” Honor Roll 2020-21, Outstanding Chemistry Student, Most Improved Artist, English III Overall Excellence in English, Algebra II Mathematics Achievement Certificate, Creative Writing Award of Excellence, Outstanding Band Student of the Year, WCHS Principal’s All “A” Honor Roll 2019-20, WCHS Principal’s All “A” Honor Roll 2018-19, English I Excellence in Literary Analysis, World Geography Award of Excellence

High School Involvement: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, National Honor Society, Stuco, Choir, Pep band, Concert Band, Forensics, The Musical, Scholars Bowl, Class Secretary

Hoang Nguyen, Izabelle Youngers, Jessie Smith, Emma Hottovy

Favorite Food: Homemade Pizza

Favorite Movie: Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Favorite Singer/Group: Lady A

Dream Job: Author

Fun Fact about Yourself: I like to cross-stitch and read.

College and Major: Fort Hays State University, Major in English Education

Future Plans: Teach High School English

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Abigail Mae Shurts - Maize High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Abigail Mae Shurts
Anna Ross - Winfield High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Anna Ross
Kimberly Rader - Wichita West High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Kimberly Rader
Vaughn Decker - Maize South High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Vaughn Decker
Annabelle Merten - Wichita Southeast High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Annabelle Merten