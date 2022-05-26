Top of the Class 2022 - Kate Eichelberger

Kate Eichelberger - Moundridge High School

Academic Honors & Awards: 4.0 GPA, Class President 4 years, Post season awards in volleyball, basketball, and softball all 4 years

High School Involvement: Volleyball (4 years), Basketball (4 years), Softball (4 years), FCA (4 years), Band (4 years), Choir (3 years), Art (2 years)

Vy Nguyen, Hannah Froese, Abigail Shurts, Kate Eichelberger

Favorite Food: Chips and Queso

Favorite Movie: Pitch Perfect

Favorite Singer/Group: The Kid LAROI

Dream Job: Accountant

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love to bake.

College & Major: Bethel College to major in accounting

Future Plans: Attend Bethel College in the Fall to study accounting and play volleyball.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.