Top of the Class 2022 - Kate Eichelberger

Kate Eichelberger from Moundridge High School
Academic Honors & Awards: 4.0 GPA, Class President 4 years, Post season awards in volleyball, basketball, and softball all 4 years
High School Involvement: Volleyball (4 years), Basketball (4 years), Softball (4 years), FCA (4 years), Band (4 years), Choir (3 years), Art (2 years)
Favorite Food: Chips and Queso
Favorite Movie: Pitch Perfect
Favorite Singer/Group: The Kid LAROI
Dream Job: Accountant
Fun Fact about Yourself: I love to bake.
College & Major: Bethel College to major in accounting
Future Plans: Attend Bethel College in the Fall to study accounting and play volleyball.
