Top of the Class 2022 - Kellon Johnsen
Academic Honors & Awards: Eagle Scout, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, 1st Chair KMEA 1234A All-State Band, Smoky Valley Band Musicianship Award, 4.0 GPA, 31 ACT, Rank #1 of 59
High School Involvement: Band, Jazz Band, National Honor Society, Tennis, Drama Club
Favorite Food: Triple Chocolate Ice Cream
Favorite Movie: Spider-Man 2 (2002)
Favorite Singer/Group: King Crimson
Dream Job: Musician
Fun Fact about Yourself: I have played over 8 instruments, some of them well.
College & Major: Friends University, Major in Computer Science and Information Systems, minor in either Music or Graphic Design
Future Plans: My future plans include getting a job that enables me to do hobbies like playing music or drawing.
