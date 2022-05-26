Top of the Class 2022 - Kellon Johnsen

Kellon Johnsen - Smoky Valley High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Eagle Scout, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, 1st Chair KMEA 1234A All-State Band, Smoky Valley Band Musicianship Award, 4.0 GPA, 31 ACT, Rank #1 of 59

High School Involvement: Band, Jazz Band, National Honor Society, Tennis, Drama Club

Amala John, Madeline Duncan, Jenna McCulloch, Kellon Johnsen

Favorite Food: Triple Chocolate Ice Cream

Favorite Movie: Spider-Man 2 (2002)

Favorite Singer/Group: King Crimson

Dream Job: Musician

Fun Fact about Yourself: I have played over 8 instruments, some of them well.

College & Major: Friends University, Major in Computer Science and Information Systems, minor in either Music or Graphic Design

Future Plans: My future plans include getting a job that enables me to do hobbies like playing music or drawing.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.