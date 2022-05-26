Top of the Class 2022 - Kimberly Rader
Kimberly Rader - Wichita West High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Honor Roll all four years. Student of the Month.
High School Involvement: Hispanic American Leadership Organization (H.A.L.O.) -4 years; Student Council -4 years; Varsity Cheer -3 years; National Honors Society- 2 years; Established the Community Fridge at West High in 2022.
Favorite Food: Ramen noodles from Sakura Japanese Cuisine.
Favorite Movie: I, Tonya
Favorite Singer/Group: Ms. Lauryn Hill
Dream Job: Bed Tester
Fun Fact about Yourself: I got 2nd place in the Kansas State Fair for Confectionary Sunflowers Open Class (2021)
College & Major: Newman University, Sonography.
Future Plans: Attend Newman University and major in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. Travel. Make the world a better place and someday give back to my community.
