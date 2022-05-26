Top of the Class 2022 - Kimberly Rader

Kimberly Rader - Wichita West High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Honor Roll all four years. Student of the Month.

High School Involvement: Hispanic American Leadership Organization (H.A.L.O.) -4 years; Student Council -4 years; Varsity Cheer -3 years; National Honors Society- 2 years; Established the Community Fridge at West High in 2022.

Kimberly Rader, Lauren Brown, Lance Hoffsommer, Rachel Silhan

Favorite Food: Ramen noodles from Sakura Japanese Cuisine.

Favorite Movie: I, Tonya

Favorite Singer/Group: Ms. Lauryn Hill

Dream Job: Bed Tester

Fun Fact about Yourself: I got 2nd place in the Kansas State Fair for Confectionary Sunflowers Open Class (2021)

College & Major: Newman University, Sonography.

Future Plans: Attend Newman University and major in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. Travel. Make the world a better place and someday give back to my community.

