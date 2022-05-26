Top of the Class 2022 - Lance Hoffsommer

Lance Hoffsommer - Sedgwick High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Cardinal Honor Roll - 4.0 GPA, Valedictorian

High School Involvement: Baseball, Football, Basketball, NHS member, Student Council, STAND member, Champs - Bigs and Littles program

Kimberly Rader, Lauren Brown, Lance Hoffsommer, Rachel Silhan

Favorite Food: Chicken

Favorite Movie: Alice in Wonderland (Animated)

Favorite Singer/Group: Coldplay

Dream Job: NFL Quarterback

Fun Fact about Yourself: I do not like steak

College and Major: Emporia State University and Finance and Accounting

Future Plans: Enjoy life and do my best and all glory to god

