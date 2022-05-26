Top of the Class 2022 - Lance Hoffsommer
Lance Hoffsommer from Sedgwick High School
Lance Hoffsommer - Sedgwick High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Cardinal Honor Roll - 4.0 GPA, Valedictorian
High School Involvement: Baseball, Football, Basketball, NHS member, Student Council, STAND member, Champs - Bigs and Littles program
Favorite Food: Chicken
Favorite Movie: Alice in Wonderland (Animated)
Favorite Singer/Group: Coldplay
Dream Job: NFL Quarterback
Fun Fact about Yourself: I do not like steak
College and Major: Emporia State University and Finance and Accounting
Future Plans: Enjoy life and do my best and all glory to god
