Top of the Class 2022 - Luisa Salinas
Luisa Salinas from Wichita South High School
Luisa Salinas - Wichita South High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Salutatorian, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Hispanic Scholarship Fund Conference Delegate, National Honors Society Inductee, Youth Civic Leadership Institute Delegate, Honor Roll, Academic Letter, Second Team Honorable Mention In Volleyball, MCLA Member of The Month, KHEDF Scholar, ASC Service Award Scholar, Delta Sigma Theta Scholar
High School Involvement: Multicultural Leadership Association (MCLA), Titans Reach Out, Student Council, Varsity Volleyball, Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA)
Favorite Food: Fettucine Alfredo Pizza
Favorite Movie: Knives Out
Favorite Singer/Group: Mitski
Dream Job: Pathologist
Fun Fact about Yourself: I like collecting crystal trees
College & Major: Biomedical Science
Future Plans: I plan to get my bachelor’s degree at Newman University and then move on to medical school in 4 years to pursue becoming a pathologist. Also, once I get settled I plan to start an organization that helps young minority women like myself succeed in their life in higher education.
