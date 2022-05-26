Top of the Class 2022 - Luisa Salinas

Luisa Salinas - Wichita South High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Salutatorian, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Hispanic Scholarship Fund Conference Delegate, National Honors Society Inductee, Youth Civic Leadership Institute Delegate, Honor Roll, Academic Letter, Second Team Honorable Mention In Volleyball, MCLA Member of The Month, KHEDF Scholar, ASC Service Award Scholar, Delta Sigma Theta Scholar

High School Involvement: Multicultural Leadership Association (MCLA), Titans Reach Out, Student Council, Varsity Volleyball, Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA)

Juliet Nisly, Bree O'Dell, Zoe Norton, Luisa Salinas

Favorite Food: Fettucine Alfredo Pizza

Favorite Movie: Knives Out

Favorite Singer/Group: Mitski

Dream Job: Pathologist

Fun Fact about Yourself: I like collecting crystal trees

College & Major: Biomedical Science

Future Plans: I plan to get my bachelor’s degree at Newman University and then move on to medical school in 4 years to pursue becoming a pathologist. Also, once I get settled I plan to start an organization that helps young minority women like myself succeed in their life in higher education.

