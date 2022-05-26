Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Luisa Salinas

Luisa Salinas from Wichita South High School
Luisa Salinas - Wichita South High School
Luisa Salinas - Wichita South High School(Maria Freund)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Luisa Salinas - Wichita South High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Salutatorian, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Hispanic Scholarship Fund Conference Delegate, National Honors Society Inductee, Youth Civic Leadership Institute Delegate, Honor Roll, Academic Letter, Second Team Honorable Mention In Volleyball, MCLA Member of The Month, KHEDF Scholar, ASC Service Award Scholar, Delta Sigma Theta Scholar

High School Involvement: Multicultural Leadership Association (MCLA), Titans Reach Out, Student Council, Varsity Volleyball, Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA)

Juliet Nisly, Bree O'Dell, Zoe Norton, Luisa Salinas

Favorite Food: Fettucine Alfredo Pizza

Favorite Movie: Knives Out

Favorite Singer/Group: Mitski

Dream Job: Pathologist

Fun Fact about Yourself: I like collecting crystal trees

College & Major: Biomedical Science

Future Plans: I plan to get my bachelor’s degree at Newman University and then move on to medical school in 4 years to pursue becoming a pathologist. Also, once I get settled I plan to start an organization that helps young minority women like myself succeed in their life in higher education.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Abigail Mae Shurts - Maize High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Abigail Mae Shurts
Anna Ross - Winfield High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Anna Ross
Kimberly Rader - Wichita West High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Kimberly Rader
Vaughn Decker - Maize South High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Vaughn Decker
Annabelle Merten - Wichita Southeast High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Annabelle Merten