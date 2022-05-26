Top of the Class 2022 - Madeline Duncan
Madeline Duncan from Newton High School
Madeline Duncan - Newton High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Governor’s Scholar, National Merit Scholarship Finalist
High School Involvement: Some of my extracurriculars include National Honor Society Treasurer, Environment Club Founder/President, Students for Racial Justice Student Leader, Scholar’s Bowl Team Co-Captain, German Club/German National Honor Society member, and member of the girl’s golf team.
Favorite Food: Shrimp summer rolls
Favorite Movie: Good Will Hunting (1997)
Favorite Singer/Group: Frank Ocean
Dream Job: General Surgeon
Fun Fact about Yourself: I am a huge Formula 1 fan!
College & Major: Columbia University, Neuroscience with a pre-med focus
Future Plans: I hope to become a general surgeon and work for a humanitarian aid organization like Doctors Without Borders.
