Top of the Class 2022 - Madeline Duncan

Madeline Duncan - Newton High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Governor’s Scholar, National Merit Scholarship Finalist

High School Involvement: Some of my extracurriculars include National Honor Society Treasurer, Environment Club Founder/President, Students for Racial Justice Student Leader, Scholar’s Bowl Team Co-Captain, German Club/German National Honor Society member, and member of the girl’s golf team.

Favorite Food: Shrimp summer rolls

Favorite Movie: Good Will Hunting (1997)

Favorite Singer/Group: Frank Ocean

Dream Job: General Surgeon

Fun Fact about Yourself: I am a huge Formula 1 fan!

College & Major: Columbia University, Neuroscience with a pre-med focus

Future Plans: I hope to become a general surgeon and work for a humanitarian aid organization like Doctors Without Borders.

