Top of the Class 2022 - Olivia Rome

Olivia Rome - Nickerson High School

Academic Honors & Awards: National Honor Society for 2 years, Honors English 1 year, Principal Honor Roll 4 years, Valedictorian

High School Involvement: Tennis for 4 years, serving as senior captain, Cheer for 2 years, Soccer for 1 year, Yearbook for 4 years, School news and video broadcasting for 4 years, competing in the 2021 Kansas State Fair Scholastic Press Corp for Video, Tying for 2nd place out of 18 schools, Video production for Student council, Content planner for Nickerson High School and Social Media Designer, Chess Club for 2 years, Concert choir for 2 years, Women’s choir for 4 years, Madrigals for 2 years, Musical for 1 year, FCA for 2 years, StuCo for 4 years, currently serving as Stuco President

Chelsea Coleman, Ty Fulbright, Olivia Rome, Dawson Stover

Favorite Food: Chinese

Favorite Movie: Any Marvel Movie

Favorite Singer/Group: Jonas Brothers

Dream Job: When I was young I wanted to own my own bakery.

Fun Fact about Yourself: At my school I got voted most likely to become a soccer mom.

College & Major: Hutchinson Community College, Psychology/Sociology

Future Plans: Attend Hutchinson Community College to earn my Associates degree. From there transfer to a 4 year university and complete my bachelor’s degree.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.