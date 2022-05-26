Top of the Class 2022 - Olivia Rome
Olivia Rome from Nickerson High School
Olivia Rome - Nickerson High School
Academic Honors & Awards: National Honor Society for 2 years, Honors English 1 year, Principal Honor Roll 4 years, Valedictorian
High School Involvement: Tennis for 4 years, serving as senior captain, Cheer for 2 years, Soccer for 1 year, Yearbook for 4 years, School news and video broadcasting for 4 years, competing in the 2021 Kansas State Fair Scholastic Press Corp for Video, Tying for 2nd place out of 18 schools, Video production for Student council, Content planner for Nickerson High School and Social Media Designer, Chess Club for 2 years, Concert choir for 2 years, Women’s choir for 4 years, Madrigals for 2 years, Musical for 1 year, FCA for 2 years, StuCo for 4 years, currently serving as Stuco President
Favorite Food: Chinese
Favorite Movie: Any Marvel Movie
Favorite Singer/Group: Jonas Brothers
Dream Job: When I was young I wanted to own my own bakery.
Fun Fact about Yourself: At my school I got voted most likely to become a soccer mom.
College & Major: Hutchinson Community College, Psychology/Sociology
Future Plans: Attend Hutchinson Community College to earn my Associates degree. From there transfer to a 4 year university and complete my bachelor’s degree.
