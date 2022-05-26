Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Olivia Straight

Olivia Straight from Wichita Northwest High School
Olivia Straight - Wichita Northwest High School
Olivia Straight - Wichita Northwest High School(Karen Kimple)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Olivia Straight - Wichita Northwest High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, Have completed 2 years of college in high school

High School Involvement: National Honors Society, Orchestra, Modern Music Masters (Tri-M), Business Professionals of America, Wichita Bar Association’s Grow Your Own Lawyer Program

Kennedy Glover, Ashlynn Miracle, Ben Monday, Olivia Straight

Favorite Food: Salad

Favorite Movie: Shutter Island

Favorite Singer: Andrea Bocelli

Dream Job: International Attorney

Fun Fact: I am learning 4 languages, besides English!

College & Major: Friends University, Finance

Future Plans: After college, I would like to attend law school

