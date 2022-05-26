Top of the Class 2022 - Olivia Straight
Olivia Straight from Wichita Northwest High School
Olivia Straight - Wichita Northwest High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, Have completed 2 years of college in high school
High School Involvement: National Honors Society, Orchestra, Modern Music Masters (Tri-M), Business Professionals of America, Wichita Bar Association’s Grow Your Own Lawyer Program
Favorite Food: Salad
Favorite Movie: Shutter Island
Favorite Singer: Andrea Bocelli
Dream Job: International Attorney
Fun Fact: I am learning 4 languages, besides English!
College & Major: Friends University, Finance
Future Plans: After college, I would like to attend law school
