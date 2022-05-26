Top of the Class 2022 - Pierce Hamma

Pierce Hamma - McPherson High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, Governors scholar, NHS member, Kansas State Scholar

High School Involvement: Swimming, Tennis, Theater, Band, Choir, KAYs, StuCo, NHS, Science Olympiad, Math Relays, Scouts

Rylee Croft, Brad Beck, Pierce Hamma, Robert Clausel

Favorite Food: Pizza

Favorite Movie: Silverado

Favorite Singer/Group: John Williams

Dream Job: Engineer

Fun Fact: I am an Eagle Scout.

College & Major: Kansas State University, Mechanical Engineering

Future Plans: Go to KSU, Major in Mechanical Engineering, minor in computer science with the nuclear option, and then live a contented life.

