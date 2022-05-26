Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Pierce Hamma

Pierce Hamma from McPherson High School
Pierce Hamma - McPherson High School
Pierce Hamma - McPherson High School(Cindy Kinnoman)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pierce Hamma - McPherson High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, Governors scholar, NHS member, Kansas State Scholar

High School Involvement: Swimming, Tennis, Theater, Band, Choir, KAYs, StuCo, NHS, Science Olympiad, Math Relays, Scouts

Rylee Croft, Brad Beck, Pierce Hamma, Robert Clausel

Favorite Food: Pizza

Favorite Movie: Silverado

Favorite Singer/Group: John Williams

Dream Job: Engineer

Fun Fact: I am an Eagle Scout.

College & Major: Kansas State University, Mechanical Engineering

Future Plans: Go to KSU, Major in Mechanical Engineering, minor in computer science with the nuclear option, and then live a contented life.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Olivia Rome - Nickerson High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Olivia Rome
Nate Elmore - Sacred Heart High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Nate Elmore
Adam Lee Hands
Top of the Class 2022 - Adam Lee Hands
Jenna McCulloch - Rose Hill High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Jenna McCulloch
Madeline Duncan - Newton High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Madeline Duncan