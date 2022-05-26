Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Reiley Bartel

Reiley Bartel from Trinity Catholic Jr/Sr High School
Reiley Bartel - Trinity Catholic Jr/Sr High School
(Milt Mounts, Essential Images Photography)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Reiley Bartel - Trinity Catholic Jr/Sr High School

Academic Honors & Awards: National Honor Society, Governor’s Scholar

High School Involvement: XC, Basketball, Softball, Theatre, Debate, Forensics, Scholar’s Bowl, Choir/Band, Handmaids of Mary, Campus Ministry, Key Club

Gillian Struble, Jayleigh Wehrman, Judson Hibbs, Reiley Bartel

Favorite Food: Pasta

Favorite Movie: The Proposal

Favorite Singer/Group: George Strait

Dream Job: Teacher

Fun Fact about Yourself: I hold 3 Trinity High School Single Season Softball Records

College & Major: Newman University – Elementary Education

Future Plans: Plan to come back to Hutchinson to teach and coach

