Top of the Class 2022 - Reiley Bartel

Reiley Bartel - Trinity Catholic Jr/Sr High School
Academic Honors & Awards: National Honor Society, Governor’s Scholar
High School Involvement: XC, Basketball, Softball, Theatre, Debate, Forensics, Scholar’s Bowl, Choir/Band, Handmaids of Mary, Campus Ministry, Key Club
Favorite Food: Pasta
Favorite Movie: The Proposal
Favorite Singer/Group: George Strait
Dream Job: Teacher
Fun Fact about Yourself: I hold 3 Trinity High School Single Season Softball Records
College & Major: Newman University – Elementary Education
Future Plans: Plan to come back to Hutchinson to teach and coach
