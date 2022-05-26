Top of the Class 2022 - R.J. Richard
R.J. Richard from Wichita Heights High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Principals Honor Roll, National Honors Society.
High School Involvement: Superintendent Advisory Council, 3 year varsity football letterman, Peer leaders, 2 year non varsity basketball.
Favorite Food: Quesadillas
Favorite Movie: Home Alone
Favorite Singer/Group: Drake
Dream Job: ESPN Sports Announcer
Fun Fact about Yourself: I only eat chocolate ice cream.
College & Major: Fort Hays State University/Undecided
Future Plans: Attend Fort Hays State University and graduate with a degree.
