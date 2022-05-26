Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - R.J. Richard

R.J. Richard from Wichita Heights High School
R.J. Richard - Wichita Heights High School
R.J. Richard - Wichita Heights High School(Mindy Slater)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 44 minutes ago
R.J. Richard - Wichita Heights High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Principals Honor Roll, National Honors Society.

High School Involvement: Superintendent Advisory Council, 3 year varsity football letterman, Peer leaders, 2 year non varsity basketball.

Caden Rowan, Jorah Harbaugh, Aubree Sullivan, R.J. Richard

Favorite Food: Quesadillas

Favorite Movie: Home Alone

Favorite Singer/Group: Drake

Dream Job: ESPN Sports Announcer

Fun Fact about Yourself: I only eat chocolate ice cream.

College & Major: Fort Hays State University/Undecided

Future Plans: Attend Fort Hays State University and graduate with a degree.

