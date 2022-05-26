Top of the Class 2022 - Robert Clausel
Robert Clausel from Valley Center High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Academic Honor Roll, Summa Cum Laude, Timothy O’Shaughnessy Scholarship Semifinalist, 2021 Kansas Boys State Delegate
High School Involvement: Marching Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band, Pep Band, State Solo/Ensemble, National Honor Society, Link Crew, Scholars Bowl (Co-Captain), Science Club, Tennis, Bowling (First 4 year male bowler)
Favorite Food: Italian Food
Favorite Movie: National Treasure
Favorite Singer/Group: Eli Noir or Chet Baker
Dream Job: Novelist
Fun Fact about Yourself: I can speed read because I don’t always hear the words in my head
College & Major: Kansas State University, Undecided/Open Option
