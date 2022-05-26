Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Sabrina Wilson

Sabrina Wilson from Wichita Collegiate School
Sabrina Wilson - Wichita Collegiate School
Sabrina Wilson - Wichita Collegiate School(Jeff & Lyndi Wilson)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sabrina Wilson - Wichita Collegiate School

Academic Honors & Awards: Malone Scholar; Cum Laude Society; Highest Scholastic Standing; High Honor Roll; Scholastic Writing Award Silver Key; State Large Ensemble Festival I Rating; State Vocal Solo Festival I Rating; National French Exam (2nd/Kansas, 8th/Nation); Fay Family French Award; Blue and Gold Award

High School Involvement: Collegiate Theater Productions (Leaving Iowa - many roles; Legally Blonde - Paulette, The Wizard of Oz - Dorothy, The Importance of Being Earnest - Gwendolen, Puffs - Sally Perks/Ric Gryff, Mamma Mia! - Rosie, A Lighter Shade of Noir - Maureen Artee); ISAS Arts Festival; Cover Band Singer; Model United Nations President; French Club President; Tennis; Hemispheres Literary Magazine Editor and Contributor; Spartan Voice Writer; Leadership Academy; Freelance Tutor; Tallgrass Emerging Programmer Apprenticeship Program; Winfield Public Library Summer Volunteer; Varsity Debater; Varsity Mock Trial; Forensics; Pittsburg State Math Relays (1st in Algebraic Equations and Inequalities, 3rd in Computational Math)

Brianna Wasson, Melaina Goss, Austin King, Sabrina Wilson

Favorite Food: Pasta or Potatoes

Favorite Movie: tick, tick...BOOM!

Favorite Singer/Group: The Carpenters

Dream Job: Journalist and Filmmaker

Fun Fact about Yourself: I’ve been writing stories since I was four. Before I could type myself, I would dictate the words to my parents. My earliest work was a story about my dad, my cat, Angel, and UFC fighter Anderson Silva entitled, “Anderson Silva’s Big Rescue.”

College & Major: I will be attending the University of Miami and majoring in Broadcast Journalism.

Future Plans: In addition to my major, I plan to minor in theater and/or film. I hope to be involved in a variety of creative projects in my lifetime. If I can tell meaningful stories that impact at least one person, then I’ll feel fulfilled.

