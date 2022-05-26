Top of the Class 2022 - Summer Adamson
Summer Adamson from Wichita East High School
Academic Honors & Awards: National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society, Valedictorian
High School Involvement: Reporter for the school newspaper and Vice President of the East Conservation Organization (ECO Club)
Favorite Food: peanut butter ice cream
Favorite Movie: The Emperor’s New Groove
Favorite Singer/Group: Susana Cala
Dream Job: Environmental Conservationist
Fun Fact about Yourself: While I was volunteering at Tanganyika Wildlife Park, I got to pet a sloth.
College & Major: Kansas State University, Biology
Future Plans: I plan to work in medicine development and research after I graduate from college.
