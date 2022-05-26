Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Summer Adamson

Summer Adamson from Wichita East High School
Summer Adamson - Wichita East High School
Summer Adamson - Wichita East High School(Alicia Sullivan Photography)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Summer Adamson - Wichita East High School

Academic Honors & Awards: National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society, Valedictorian

High School Involvement: Reporter for the school newspaper and Vice President of the East Conservation Organization (ECO Club)

Amy Gayle, Nate Elmore, Alysha Keck, Summer Adamson

Favorite Food: peanut butter ice cream

Favorite Movie: The Emperor’s New Groove

Favorite Singer/Group: Susana Cala

Dream Job: Environmental Conservationist

Fun Fact about Yourself: While I was volunteering at Tanganyika Wildlife Park, I got to pet a sloth.

College & Major: Kansas State University, Biology

Future Plans: I plan to work in medicine development and research after I graduate from college.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Abigail Mae Shurts - Maize High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Abigail Mae Shurts
Anna Ross - Winfield High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Anna Ross
Kimberly Rader - Wichita West High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Kimberly Rader
Vaughn Decker - Maize South High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Vaughn Decker
Annabelle Merten - Wichita Southeast High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Annabelle Merten