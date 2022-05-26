Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Tiffany Nguyen

Tiffany Nguyen from Northeast Magnet High School
Tiffany Nguyen - Northeast Magnet High
Tiffany Nguyen - Northeast Magnet High(Brittney Nguyen)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tiffany Nguyen - Northeast Magnet High

Academic Honors & Awards: Honor Roll, Valedictorian, 1st place in the Biomed Magnet Projects,

High School Involvement: National Honor Society (president), Student Council (treasurer), Tri-M Music Honor Society, Asian and Culture Club, UNICEF, Varsity Swim, KMEA District Orchestra, and Students Empowerment (fundraising coordinator)

Jenna Richardson, Jacob Schrag, Vaughn Decker, Tiffany Nguyen

Favorite Food: Sushi

Favorite Movie: My favorite movie is Love, Rosie, but I do enjoy watching dystopian movies like The Hunger Games and Divergent.

Favorite Singer/Group: BTS & SNSD

Dream Job: OBGYN

Fun Fact about Yourself: I’ve read over 100 books each year for the past 3 years.

College & Major: I plan on attending Wichita State University with the intent of majoring in Biochemistry

Future Plans: I hope to become an OBGYN and open my own private practice. Also, I would love to travel the world and one day start my own family.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Olivia Rome - Nickerson High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Olivia Rome
Nate Elmore - Sacred Heart High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Nate Elmore
Adam Lee Hands
Top of the Class 2022 - Adam Lee Hands
Jenna McCulloch - Rose Hill High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Jenna McCulloch
Madeline Duncan - Newton High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Madeline Duncan