Top of the Class 2022 - Tiffany Nguyen
Tiffany Nguyen from Northeast Magnet High School
Tiffany Nguyen - Northeast Magnet High
Academic Honors & Awards: Honor Roll, Valedictorian, 1st place in the Biomed Magnet Projects,
High School Involvement: National Honor Society (president), Student Council (treasurer), Tri-M Music Honor Society, Asian and Culture Club, UNICEF, Varsity Swim, KMEA District Orchestra, and Students Empowerment (fundraising coordinator)
Favorite Food: Sushi
Favorite Movie: My favorite movie is Love, Rosie, but I do enjoy watching dystopian movies like The Hunger Games and Divergent.
Favorite Singer/Group: BTS & SNSD
Dream Job: OBGYN
Fun Fact about Yourself: I’ve read over 100 books each year for the past 3 years.
College & Major: I plan on attending Wichita State University with the intent of majoring in Biochemistry
Future Plans: I hope to become an OBGYN and open my own private practice. Also, I would love to travel the world and one day start my own family.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.