Top of the Class 2022 - Tiffany Nguyen

Tiffany Nguyen - Northeast Magnet High

Academic Honors & Awards: Honor Roll, Valedictorian, 1st place in the Biomed Magnet Projects,

High School Involvement: National Honor Society (president), Student Council (treasurer), Tri-M Music Honor Society, Asian and Culture Club, UNICEF, Varsity Swim, KMEA District Orchestra, and Students Empowerment (fundraising coordinator)

Favorite Food: Sushi

Favorite Movie: My favorite movie is Love, Rosie, but I do enjoy watching dystopian movies like The Hunger Games and Divergent.

Favorite Singer/Group: BTS & SNSD

Dream Job: OBGYN

Fun Fact about Yourself: I’ve read over 100 books each year for the past 3 years.

College & Major: I plan on attending Wichita State University with the intent of majoring in Biochemistry

Future Plans: I hope to become an OBGYN and open my own private practice. Also, I would love to travel the world and one day start my own family.

