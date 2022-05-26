Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Ty Fulbright

By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Academic Honors & Awards: Governor’s Scholar, 35 ACT, National Honor Society, Honor Roll, Junior and Senior Class President, Valedictorian

High School Involvement: Forensics, Debate, FBLA, Theater, Scholars Bowl, DFYIT, Choir, Cross Country, Tennis, Cheer, Trap Shooting

Chelsea Coleman, Ty Fulbright, Olivia Rome, Dawson Stover

Favorite Food: Pizza Hut Fettuccine (the old recipe, not the new one!)

Favorite Movie: A Silent Voice

Favorite Singer/Group: Justin Carter, my brother-in-law

Dream Job: Working for NASA/Space X

Fun Fact about Yourself: I could eat Panda Express for every meal.

College & Major: Kansas State University - Computer Engineering

Future Plans: Graduate school, study abroad, get a great job and pay back my parents!

