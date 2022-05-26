Top of the Class 2022 - Ty Fulbright
Ty Fulbright from Sterling High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Governor’s Scholar, 35 ACT, National Honor Society, Honor Roll, Junior and Senior Class President, Valedictorian
High School Involvement: Forensics, Debate, FBLA, Theater, Scholars Bowl, DFYIT, Choir, Cross Country, Tennis, Cheer, Trap Shooting
Favorite Food: Pizza Hut Fettuccine (the old recipe, not the new one!)
Favorite Movie: A Silent Voice
Favorite Singer/Group: Justin Carter, my brother-in-law
Dream Job: Working for NASA/Space X
Fun Fact about Yourself: I could eat Panda Express for every meal.
College & Major: Kansas State University - Computer Engineering
Future Plans: Graduate school, study abroad, get a great job and pay back my parents!
