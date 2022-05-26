Top of the Class 2022 - Vijay Muthukumar
Vijay Muthukumar from The Independent School
Academic Honors & Awards: National Merit Commended Scholar
High School Involvement: BioClub, National Honor Society, Mock Trial, Scholar’s Bowl, Student Council, Sophomore and Senior Class President, Tech for two plays, Band
Favorite Food: Shawarma
Favorite Movie: How to Train Your Dragon
Favorite Singer/Group: Stand Atlantic
Dream Job: Theme Park Engineer
Fun Fact about Yourself: I enjoy learning why people think or interact with each other the way that they do.
College & Major: Purdue University, with a planned major in Mechanical Engineering
Future Plans: The future’s still a ways off, so we’ll see when we get there.
