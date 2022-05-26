Top of the Class 2022 - Vijay Muthukumar

Vijay Muthukumar - The Independent School

Academic Honors & Awards: National Merit Commended Scholar

High School Involvement: BioClub, National Honor Society, Mock Trial, Scholar’s Bowl, Student Council, Sophomore and Senior Class President, Tech for two plays, Band

Christian Ramirez-Chavez, Sierra Dunlap, Vijay Muthukumar, Hagen Wright

Favorite Food: Shawarma

Favorite Movie: How to Train Your Dragon

Favorite Singer/Group: Stand Atlantic

Dream Job: Theme Park Engineer

Fun Fact about Yourself: I enjoy learning why people think or interact with each other the way that they do.

College & Major: Purdue University, with a planned major in Mechanical Engineering

Future Plans: The future’s still a ways off, so we’ll see when we get there.

