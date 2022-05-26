Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Vijay Muthukumar

Vijay Muthukumar from The Independent School
Vijay Muthukumar - The Independent School
Vijay Muthukumar - The Independent School(Michelle Bolin)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vijay Muthukumar - The Independent School

Academic Honors & Awards: National Merit Commended Scholar

High School Involvement: BioClub, National Honor Society, Mock Trial, Scholar’s Bowl, Student Council, Sophomore and Senior Class President, Tech for two plays, Band

Christian Ramirez-Chavez, Sierra Dunlap, Vijay Muthukumar, Hagen Wright

Favorite Food: Shawarma

Favorite Movie: How to Train Your Dragon

Favorite Singer/Group: Stand Atlantic

Dream Job: Theme Park Engineer

Fun Fact about Yourself: I enjoy learning why people think or interact with each other the way that they do.

College & Major: Purdue University, with a planned major in Mechanical Engineering

Future Plans: The future’s still a ways off, so we’ll see when we get there.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Abigail Mae Shurts - Maize High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Abigail Mae Shurts
Anna Ross - Winfield High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Anna Ross
Kimberly Rader - Wichita West High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Kimberly Rader
Vaughn Decker - Maize South High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Vaughn Decker
Annabelle Merten - Wichita Southeast High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Annabelle Merten