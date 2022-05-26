Top of the Class 2022 - Zoe Norton
Zoe Norton from Salina High School South
Academic Awards & Honors: Governor’s Scholar; Kansas State Scholar
High School Involvement: Girls Golf team
Favorite Food: Chicken
Favorite Movie: The Electric Horseman
Favorite Singer: George Strait
Dream Job: Golf Club Engineer
Fun Fact: I have a vinyl collection including various decades of country music.
College & Major: Kansas State University for Mechanical Engineering
Future Plans: I plan on going to college and getting my masters. Then I will go work in the engineering field.
