Top of the Class 2022 - Zoe Norton

Zoe Norton - Salina High School South

Academic Awards & Honors: Governor’s Scholar; Kansas State Scholar

High School Involvement: Girls Golf team

Juliet Nisly, Bree O'Dell, Zoe Norton, Luisa Salinas

Favorite Food: Chicken

Favorite Movie: The Electric Horseman

Favorite Singer: George Strait

Dream Job: Golf Club Engineer

Fun Fact: I have a vinyl collection including various decades of country music.

College & Major: Kansas State University for Mechanical Engineering

Future Plans: I plan on going to college and getting my masters. Then I will go work in the engineering field.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.