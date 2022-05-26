Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Zoe Norton

Zoe Norton from Salina High School South
Zoe Norton - Salina High School South
Zoe Norton - Salina High School South(Shelly Griffith, Lasting Memories by SG)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Zoe Norton - Salina High School South

Academic Awards & Honors: Governor’s Scholar; Kansas State Scholar

High School Involvement: Girls Golf team

Juliet Nisly, Bree O'Dell, Zoe Norton, Luisa Salinas

Favorite Food: Chicken

Favorite Movie: The Electric Horseman

Favorite Singer: George Strait

Dream Job: Golf Club Engineer

Fun Fact: I have a vinyl collection including various decades of country music.

College & Major: Kansas State University for Mechanical Engineering

Future Plans: I plan on going to college and getting my masters. Then I will go work in the engineering field.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Abigail Mae Shurts - Maize High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Abigail Mae Shurts
Anna Ross - Winfield High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Anna Ross
Kimberly Rader - Wichita West High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Kimberly Rader
Vaughn Decker - Maize South High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Vaughn Decker
Annabelle Merten - Wichita Southeast High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Annabelle Merten