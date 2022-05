Top of the Class 2022 - Dawson Stover

Dawson A. Stover - Lyons High School

Academic Honors & Awards: 4 Year Honor Roll, 4 Year Honor Scholar, 2 years National Honor Society, 4 Years Stuco, 1 Year as Vice President, Class Officer 4 years, 1 Year as President, Football Team Captain, Basketball Team Captain

High School Involvement: 4 Years Basketball, 3 Years Football, 4 Years Baseball, 4 Years Trap Team, 2 Years for Lionaires

Chelsea Coleman, Ty Fulbright, Olivia Rome, Dawson Stover

Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo

Favorite Movie: Fast and Furious

Favorite Singer/Group: Kid Cudi

Dream Job: Have my own automotive shop

Fun Fact about Yourself: Built a Go-Cart from scratch

College & Major: WSU undecided

Future Plans: To figure out my future plans

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.