Top of the Class 2022 - Adam Lee Hands
Adam Lee Hands from Pawnee Heights High School
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Adam Lee Hands - Pawnee Heights High School
Academic Honors and Awards: 1st in class, Honor Roll, Valedictorian
High School Involvement: Football, Basketball, Homecoming Candidate
Favorite Food: Steak
Favorite Movie: Outer Banks
Favorite Singer/Group: Sam Hunt
Dream Job: Chiropractor
Fun Fact about Yourself: I love to ride dirt bikes
College and Major: Kansas State University/Chiropractic
Future Plans: I want to open my own chiropractic office in Pawnee County.
