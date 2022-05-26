Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Adam Lee Hands

Adam Lee Hands from Pawnee Heights High School
Adam Lee Hands
Adam Lee Hands(Janet Fleske/Janet Fleske Photography)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Adam Lee Hands - Pawnee Heights High School

Academic Honors and Awards: 1st in class, Honor Roll, Valedictorian

High School Involvement: Football, Basketball, Homecoming Candidate

Laura Miller, Jacob Bauman, Malorie Hein, Adam Hands

Favorite Food: Steak

Favorite Movie: Outer Banks

Favorite Singer/Group: Sam Hunt

Dream Job: Chiropractor

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love to ride dirt bikes

College and Major: Kansas State University/Chiropractic

Future Plans: I want to open my own chiropractic office in Pawnee County.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Olivia Rome - Nickerson High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Olivia Rome
Nate Elmore - Sacred Heart High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Nate Elmore
Jenna McCulloch - Rose Hill High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Jenna McCulloch
Madeline Duncan - Newton High School
Top of the Class 2022 - Madeline Duncan