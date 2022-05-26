Top of the Class 2022 - Adam Lee Hands

Adam Lee Hands - Pawnee Heights High School

Academic Honors and Awards: 1st in class, Honor Roll, Valedictorian

High School Involvement: Football, Basketball, Homecoming Candidate

Laura Miller, Jacob Bauman, Malorie Hein, Adam Hands

Favorite Food: Steak

Favorite Movie: Outer Banks

Favorite Singer/Group: Sam Hunt

Dream Job: Chiropractor

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love to ride dirt bikes

College and Major: Kansas State University/Chiropractic

Future Plans: I want to open my own chiropractic office in Pawnee County.

