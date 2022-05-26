Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Jenna McCulloch

Jenna McCulloch from Rose Hill High School
Jenna McCulloch - Rose Hill High School
Jenna McCulloch - Rose Hill High School
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jenna McCulloch - Rose Hill High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Presidential Honor Roll, All-State Choir

High School Involvement: Cross Country, Basketball, Swim, Track, Dance, Environmental Club, Stuco, FCA, Rocketaires

Amala John, Madeline Duncan, Jenna McCulloch, Kellon Johnsen

Favorite Food: Mashed potatoes

Favorite Movie: no favorite movie, but favorite show is The Office

Favorite Singer/Group: Adele

Dream Job: Pediatric Dentist

Fun Fact about Yourself: I have huge calves

College & Major: University of Kansas, Biology major

Future Plans: Following college I plan to go to dental school and then own my own dental practice.

