Top of the Class 2022 - Jenna McCulloch
Jenna McCulloch from Rose Hill High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Presidential Honor Roll, All-State Choir
High School Involvement: Cross Country, Basketball, Swim, Track, Dance, Environmental Club, Stuco, FCA, Rocketaires
Favorite Food: Mashed potatoes
Favorite Movie: no favorite movie, but favorite show is The Office
Favorite Singer/Group: Adele
Dream Job: Pediatric Dentist
Fun Fact about Yourself: I have huge calves
College & Major: University of Kansas, Biology major
Future Plans: Following college I plan to go to dental school and then own my own dental practice.
