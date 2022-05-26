Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Jorah Harbaugh

Jorah Harbugh from Pretty Prairie School
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, High Honors Honor Roll, National Honors Society

High School Involvement: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, National Honors Society, Student Council President, Bulldog Buddies (school based mentoring program)

Caden Rowan, Jorah Harbaugh, Aubree Sullivan, R.J. Richard

Favorite Food: Chinese

Favorite Movie: Dear John

Favorite Singer/Group: Jeremy Camp

Dream Job: Interior Designer

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love to travel and have been to 22 U.S. States

College & Major: Sterling College, Business

Future Plans: Play basketball at Sterling while majoring in Business. After Sterling I plan to attend WSU Tech and get my associates degree in Interior Design so I can then own my own business.

