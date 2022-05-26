Top of the Class 2022 - Judson Hibbs
Judson Hibbs from Norwich High School
Judson Hibbs - Norwich High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Eagle Honors with cumulative 4.0 GPA, National Honor Society Member, Engineer 4 A Day 2 years, Academic Olympics 4 years, ACT WorkKeys Platinum certification, OSHA-10 certification
High School Involvement: Football 4 years, Basketball 4 years, Track 2 years, Student Council 4 years (President, Vice President), Students Against Destructive Decisions 4 years (Board Member), National Honor Society 3 years, Kansas Association of Youth 4 years, Fellowship of Christian Athletes 4 years, FFA 3 years, Engineering Club 4 years
Favorite Food: steak, mashed potatoes and gravy
Favorite Movie: Iron Man
Favorite Singer/Group: Kenny Chesney
Dream Job: Professional Motocross Racer
Fun Fact about Yourself: I can solve a Rubik’s Cube
College & Major: Kansas State University, Engineering
Future Plans: Study engineering as a wildcat at KSU
