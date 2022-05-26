Top of the Class 2022 - Lily Hilgenfeld

Lily Hilgenfeld - Remington High School

Academic Honors & Awards: 4.0 Honor Roll, all four years, National Honor Society, three years, Class President, all four years, Student Body President, senior year, 2022 Governor’s scholar, NSHSS scholar, Wayne Willis Scholarship Recipient, First in my class, all four years, Valedictorian, Science Student of the year, three years

High School Involvement: Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field, Debate & Forensics, Student Council, National Honor Society, Drama, Honor Choir, Art, and YAACL

Payton Steadman, Ashlyn Luna, Lily Hilgenfeld, Allison Waldt

Favorite Food: Rice

Favorite Movie: About Time

Favorite Singer/Group: Rascal Flatts

Dream Job: Veterinarian for the National Park Service

Fun Fact about Yourself: I never burp

College & Major: Newman University, Biology

Future Plans: I plan to play volleyball at Newman and when I graduate, I will apply to vet school. In the future I hope to be a veterinarian for the National Park Service.

