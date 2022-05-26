Top of the Class 2022 - Lily Hilgenfeld
Lily Hilgenfeld from Remington High School
Lily Hilgenfeld - Remington High School
Academic Honors & Awards: 4.0 Honor Roll, all four years, National Honor Society, three years, Class President, all four years, Student Body President, senior year, 2022 Governor’s scholar, NSHSS scholar, Wayne Willis Scholarship Recipient, First in my class, all four years, Valedictorian, Science Student of the year, three years
High School Involvement: Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field, Debate & Forensics, Student Council, National Honor Society, Drama, Honor Choir, Art, and YAACL
Favorite Food: Rice
Favorite Movie: About Time
Favorite Singer/Group: Rascal Flatts
Dream Job: Veterinarian for the National Park Service
Fun Fact about Yourself: I never burp
College & Major: Newman University, Biology
Future Plans: I plan to play volleyball at Newman and when I graduate, I will apply to vet school. In the future I hope to be a veterinarian for the National Park Service.
