Top of the Class 2022 - Nate Elmore
Nate Elmore from Sacred Heart High School
Nate Elmore - Sacred Heart High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award for Social Justice, National Merit Commended Scholar, National Honors Society Member, Presidential Scholar Nominee, Senior Class President
High School Involvement: Golf, Basketball, Bowling, Scholars Bowl, Science Olympiad, Forensics, Chess Club, Culture Club, Junior Civitan Club, Student Counsel, Community Leadership
Favorite Food: French Onion Soup
Favorite Movie: Interstellar
Favorite Singer/Group: Bryce Vine
Dream Job: Astronaut
Fun Fact about Yourself: I am really good at charades
College & Major: University of Arizona, Biosystems Engineering and Classical Language
Future Plans: Study environmental sustainability and epigenetics in order to increase growth efficiency in living organisms.
