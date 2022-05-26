Top of the Class 2022 - Nate Elmore

Nate Elmore - Sacred Heart High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award for Social Justice, National Merit Commended Scholar, National Honors Society Member, Presidential Scholar Nominee, Senior Class President

High School Involvement: Golf, Basketball, Bowling, Scholars Bowl, Science Olympiad, Forensics, Chess Club, Culture Club, Junior Civitan Club, Student Counsel, Community Leadership

Amy Gayle, Nate Elmore, Alysha Keck, Summer Adamson

Favorite Food: French Onion Soup

Favorite Movie: Interstellar

Favorite Singer/Group: Bryce Vine

Dream Job: Astronaut

Fun Fact about Yourself: I am really good at charades

College & Major: University of Arizona, Biosystems Engineering and Classical Language

Future Plans: Study environmental sustainability and epigenetics in order to increase growth efficiency in living organisms.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.