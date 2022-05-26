Top of the Class 2022 - Rachel Silhan
Rachel Silhan from Oxford High School
Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Board of Regents, Kansas Honor Scholar, Governor Scholar
High School Involvement: NHS, STUCO, Class President
Favorite Food: pasta and seafood
Favorite Movie: Catch Me If You Can
Dream Job: Graphic Designer
Fun Fact about Yourself: I love dogs.
College & Major: Cowley County Community College
Future Plans: Attend Cowley and then transfer to a four-year university where I can obtain a bachelor’s in Graphic Design.
