Top of the Class 2022 - Rachel Silhan

Rachel Silhan - Oxford High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Board of Regents, Kansas Honor Scholar, Governor Scholar

High School Involvement: NHS, STUCO, Class President

Kimberly Rader, Lauren Brown, Lance Hoffsommer, Rachel Silhan

Favorite Food: pasta and seafood

Favorite Movie: Catch Me If You Can

Dream Job: Graphic Designer

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love dogs.

College & Major: Cowley County Community College

Future Plans: Attend Cowley and then transfer to a four-year university where I can obtain a bachelor’s in Graphic Design.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.