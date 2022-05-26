Advertisement

Top of the Class 2022 - Rachel Silhan

Rachel Silhan from Oxford High School
Rachel Silhan - Oxford High School
Rachel Silhan - Oxford High School
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Rachel Silhan - Oxford High School

Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Board of Regents, Kansas Honor Scholar, Governor Scholar

High School Involvement: NHS, STUCO, Class President

Kimberly Rader, Lauren Brown, Lance Hoffsommer, Rachel Silhan

Favorite Food: pasta and seafood

Favorite Movie: Catch Me If You Can

Dream Job: Graphic Designer

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love dogs.

College & Major: Cowley County Community College

Future Plans: Attend Cowley and then transfer to a four-year university where I can obtain a bachelor’s in Graphic Design.

