Top of the Class 2022 - Sierra Dunlap

Sierra Dunlap from Pratt High School
Sierra Dunlap - Pratt High School
Sierra Dunlap - Pratt High School
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sierra Dunlap - Pratt High School

Academic Honors & Awards: 4.0 honors all 4 years, anticipated valedictorian, Kansas Scholar

High School Involvement: National Honor Society, Student Council, Pep Club, Volleyball, Greenback Match

Christian Ramirez-Chavez, Sierra Dunlap, Vijay Muthukumar, Hagen Wright

Favorite Food: Sushi

Favorite Movie: Twilight

Favorite Singer/Group: J.Cole

Dream Job: Cardiothoracic Surgeon

Fun Fact about Yourself: I was born on Valentine’s Day

College & Major: Duke University, Biology

Future Plans: I plan to continue onto medical school after receiving my undergraduate degree, hopefully to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.

