Top of the Class 2022 - Sierra Dunlap
Sierra Dunlap from Pratt High School
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sierra Dunlap - Pratt High School
Academic Honors & Awards: 4.0 honors all 4 years, anticipated valedictorian, Kansas Scholar
High School Involvement: National Honor Society, Student Council, Pep Club, Volleyball, Greenback Match
Favorite Food: Sushi
Favorite Movie: Twilight
Favorite Singer/Group: J.Cole
Dream Job: Cardiothoracic Surgeon
Fun Fact about Yourself: I was born on Valentine’s Day
College & Major: Duke University, Biology
Future Plans: I plan to continue onto medical school after receiving my undergraduate degree, hopefully to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.