Top of the Class 2022 - Vaughn Decker

Vaughn Decker - Maize South High School

Academic Honors & Awards: #1 class rank, Kansas Governor’s Scholar, National Merit Scholarship Commended Student, Three-Year Academic Letterman, Academic All-State Cross-Country, Yale Young Global Scholar, Completed Brown University Pre-College Program, Wichita State Shocker Honors Scholar

High School Involvement: Student Council Class Representative, National Honors Society, Pep Club, Spanish Club, Cross Country (4-year varsity letterman; AVCTL Division I League Champion, State Qualifier), Track (3-year varsity letterman, AVCTL Division I League Champion 3200 Meters, State Qualifier 3200 Meters), Red Cross Volunteer

Favorite Food: Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches

Favorite Movie: Step Brothers

Favorite Singer/Group: Luke Combs

Dream Job: Orthopedic Surgeon

Fun Fact about Yourself: I have eaten the same lunch everyday since elementary school. (PB&J, with Cool Ranch Doritos)

College & Major: Johns Hopkins University, Molecular and Cellular Biology (Pre-medicine Track)

Future Plans: I will be running cross country and track for Johns Hopkins University. After receiving my undergraduate degree, I intend to go to Medical School.

