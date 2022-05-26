Warmer days ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way Friday as temperatures heat up heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

Temperatures Friday morning will start out around 50 degrees. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s over central and eastern Kansas with lower 90s over western Kansas.

South winds will turn gusty during the Memorial Day weekend, which will bring higher humidity and even warmer temperatures.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s through Memorial Day, but it will feel hotter with the higher humidity over central and eastern Kansas.

Rain chances appear low through the holiday weekend with better chances for showers and storms remaining north of Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 51

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: W/S 5-15. High: 83

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 64

Sat: High: 88 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 71 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 72 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 71 Partly cloudy and breezy; scattered storms overnight.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 63 AM showers and storms, then partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 75 Low: 58 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.