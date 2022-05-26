Advertisement

Wichita City Manager further addresses letter from former police chief, internal review

Eyewitness News reporter Hailey Tucker interviews Wichita City Manager Robert Layton.
Eyewitness News reporter Hailey Tucker interviews Wichita City Manager Robert Layton.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita City Manager Robert Layton on Wednesday spoke in-person for the first time since former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay sent a letter warning of unethical behavior happening at City Hall.

This stems from the investigation into racist text messages sent by some Wichita police officers and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies.

On Wednesday, Eyewitness News reporter Hailey Tucker was given seven minutes to speak with Layton. Eyewitness News wanted to talk to him after Ramsay made accusations in his letter to the Wichita City Council and Mayor Brandon Whipple. We also wanted to again ask is what the city manager’s office knew and when they knew it.

You can see the full interview with Layton in the window below.

Wichita City Manager Robert Layton addresses a letter from former WPD chief, allegations of unethical behavior at City Hall.

Eyewitness News pointed out that Layton specifically said he couldn’t find anyone at City Hall that knew about the investigation into the inappropriate text messages involving officers, but pointed out the reception of emails requested from Wichita Deputy City Attorney Van Halley from October 2021 with the subject line, “SWAT text message.”

“You’ll have to talk to [Halley] about that because I was not aware about that,” Layton said.

The investigation into some Wichita police officers sending racist text messages started early last year. On multiple occasions, Layton said he and his staff were never told.

“I can’t find anyone in this building who were the people directly involved. None of us knew about it,” Layton said.

Tucker pointed out we’ve heard from multiple people saying Layton was told about the investigation, including an email thread with Layton and the president of the Fraternal Order of Police

“So, this is you discussing the issues with the police department and the FOP is bringing up concerns about that,” Tucker said.

“I don’t recall that we talked at all about the text messaging,” Layton responded. “They may have talked about processing and bigger concerns they had with the Chief and with the Deputy Chiefs and communications. I’ve thought a lot about that since you’ve asked for this information. If they talked about it, in terms of process, I don’t remember that. It’s possible. I wouldn’t say that isn’t possible, but I don’t remember it. And we definitely didn’t have any discussions about the nature of text messaging.”

So, why is this important on who knew what and when?

If the city manager knew when the texts were first discovered, his obligation would be to tell the mayor and city council.

In his letter, Ramsay said City of Wichita Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki is inappropriately and unethically overturning police discipline. Two former HR employees reached out to Eyewitness News, saying on multiple occasions they saw the HR director overturning police discipline after meeting with the police union.

Layton said, “I don’t think so,” in response to the question of whether there is an unethical relationship between the police union and HR for the city.

“I think HR works closely with all of our collective bargaining groups, our unions. And so I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with HR or department director or staff meeting with unions to hear our their points,” he said.

Ramsay said another issue is Layton putting Bezruki on the internal review committee looking into the response to the inappropriate texts.

“Well, first of all, I didn’t create the internal review committee, that was done by Donte Martin in my office,” Layton said. “I stayed out of that so that I wouldn’t have any influence or any input into that process, so I wasn’t involved in that selection.”

“Do you think that that’s an issue that [Bezruki] was on the internal review committee if he’s got allegations going around?” Tucker asked.

“Well, he’s a resource just like law department being on there and we had two outside attorneys,” Layton said. “They’re all resources. So, that in itself, I don’t think it’s a conflict.”

An independent firm will look into the handling of the investigation, city manager’s office and HR department for the City of Wichita. Their findings will then to the mayor and city council for further decisions.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Martha Lopez and Tania Luna Solis face multiple drug charges from after Arizona police say they...
2 women arrested with 500,000 fentanyl pills, police say

Latest News

Interview with Robert Layton
WATCH: Full interview with Wichita City Manager Robert Layton
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
Better Business Bureau warns of baby formula scams
BBB warns of formula scams
BBB warns of formula scams
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday, May 19, 2022, after Danielle Banzet, accused of posing...
Rose Hill School district issues statement following last week’s Amber Alert