Wichita police ask for help in search for missing teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department released information Wednesday night on a 13-year-old girl reported as an endangered runaway. Police said 13-year-old Kinzlee Tafoya ran away at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the girl stands about 5′3 and weighs about 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said there’s not a clothing description because of the time of day she ran away, but report Tafoya was last known to be in the Mulvane area at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with who may see Tafoya or knows where the girl could be should call 911.

