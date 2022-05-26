Advertisement

Wichita police ask for help in search for missing teen

Wichita Police Department officers are working to locate 13-year-old Kinzlee Tafoya, who is...
Wichita Police Department officers are working to locate 13-year-old Kinzlee Tafoya, who is considered an endangered runaway.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department released information Wednesday night on a 13-year-old girl reported as an endangered runaway. Police said 13-year-old Kinzlee Tafoya ran away at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the girl stands about 5′3 and weighs about 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said there’s not a clothing description because of the time of day she ran away, but report Tafoya was last known to be in the Mulvane area at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with who may see Tafoya or knows where the girl could be should call 911.

