Wichita police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting that ended standoff

By Anna Auld and KWCH Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department provided further details into the series of events that led to a standoff that ended with officers fatally shooting the man identified as the suspect in the case. In a media briefing Thursday, police provided the man’s name: Gregorio Banuelos.

The situation that led to a standoff and eventual officer-involved shooting lasted about 10 hours. Police responded to a home near 119th Street West and Central, in northwest Wichita, in response to the report of a shooting at the home.

Police said Banuelos arrived with his girlfriend at a home where he doesn’t live. The girlfriend was asked to leave, and she did, but a disturbance followed during which police said, Banuelos physically assaulted a woman, pointed a gun at her and fired one shot. The woman was not wounded, police said.

A woman and a child safely got out of the home and waiting for police. When officers arrived, they saw Banuelos walk outside with a gun. He made comments and went back inside, police said.

That’s when the SWAT team was called in with multiple attempts to communicate with Banuelos and get him to come out peacefully.

“They also attempted to make phone contact with him using a phone number that we had for him. He did not answer the phone,” Wichita Police Capt. Jason Stephens said. “They left voicemail messages, sent text messages, even used social media platforms in an effort to try to establish contact, and all of those efforts were unsuccessful.”

Efforts to get Banuelos to come out of the home peacefully also included the use of a loudspeaker to call him out and even sending in a robot to communicate with him. Those efforts were unsuccessful.

Police said officers saw Banuelos in the home’s basement, holding a gun. They said he made verbal threats toward the officers and a situation escalated with Banuelos retreating upstairs and shooting toward officers after a deployed K9 unit found him in the basement.

Police said officers ended up leaving the home through the garage. They said Banuelos eventually emerged from the garage and moved toward officers with a gun.

“Two officers outside saw this and believed he was moving toward (them), armed with a gun,” Stephens said.

The WPD captain said those officers shot at Banuelos in self-defense. The 39-year-old died at the scene. Police said he had multiple felony warrants and had been involved in other cases involving relatives and domestic violence.

