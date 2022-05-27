Advertisement

12-year-old arrested in Kansas Wesleyan water cooler case

A 12-year-old has been arrested in connection to the tampering of a Kansas Wesleyan water cooler during a baseball game at Bethany last month.(Barstool KWU)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Associated Press reports a 12-year-old has been arrested in connection to a water cooler tampering case at Kansas Wesleyan University in April.

Associated Press reporter Eric Olson says the McPherson County attorney is charging the minor with endangerment and criminal property damage.

The arrest stems from a baseball game between Kansas Wesleyan and Bethany College April 24th. Kansas Wesleyan reported seeing a foreign substance in its water cooler during the game at Bethany.

The substance was later identified as paint used to line the fields.

