12-year-old arrested in Kansas Wesleyan water cooler case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Associated Press reports a 12-year-old has been arrested in connection to a water cooler tampering case at Kansas Wesleyan University in April.

Associated Press reporter Eric Olson says the McPherson County attorney is charging the minor with endangerment and criminal property damage.

The arrest stems from a baseball game between Kansas Wesleyan and Bethany College April 24th. Kansas Wesleyan reported seeing a foreign substance in its water cooler during the game at Bethany.

The substance was later identified as paint used to line the fields.

