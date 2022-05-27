Thousands ready to hit Kansas roads, kick off unofficial start to summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A busy evening on the roads kicks off the three-day weekend and the unofficial start to summer. While by no means a record year in terms of people traveling for Memorial Day, AAA (Triple A) estimates 39 million people are traveling at least 50 miles in the next few days. That includes 329,000 Kansans.

Among those hitting the road Friday evening was Sallie Shore and her grandson, heading to see family in Kansas City from Wellington. While the price per gallon of gas is on a lot of people’s minds, Shore is not letting it derail her trip.

“It’s going to have to get higher before it prevents me from going. It’s too important,” she said.

AAA said that is the sentiment of many with Memorial Day weekend plans.

“There certainly are some people who are probably deterred by the really high gas prices we’re seeing right now, but for the most part, travelers are telling us that they still want to get out there. They’re still going to hit the roads for their summer vacation,” AAA Spokesperson Shawn Steward said.

In exchange, AAA reports finding that people are going with stays at cheaper hotels and taking part in low to no-cost attractions.

“For the most part, people are just building that extra cost into their plans,” Stewart said.

For those looking for ways to save on gas, it comes down to shopping around and boosting fuel economy by making sure the car is maintained and that you’re driving the speed limit.

One place to start is shopping around is apps like GasBuddy and AAA (show prices in your area and the gas stations with the lowest price. You can also check out store loyalty and reward programs that can offer fuel discounts.

