COVID-19 remains and cases are on the rise

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Speaking with doctors Thursday, they tell Eyewitness News inpatient hospitalizations remain low for COVID-19. Still, the number of patients with COVID-19 coming to the ER and immediate care with COVID-19 are going up.

It’s as variations of the Omicron variant are increasing case totals across the country.

With the holiday weekend, physicians remind people who might be preparing to jet COVID-19 hasn’t jettisoned from everyday life.

KU School of Medicine - Wichita Associate Professor of Medicine/ Director of the Center for Clinical Research Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt, MD, Ph.D., FACP, said, “This virus is not going anywhere. It’s still with us. It’s still causing people to be sick.”

The latest update from KDHE shows many Kansas counties have a high or substantial spread of the virus.

With the prevalence and growing reliance on at-home tests, Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said the concern is the data isn’t giving the whole picture.

She said, “We do believe that our numbers are underrepresented again because we’re not having that continual inflow from the county health departments or some of that free testing that we used to have.”

Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt added they’re also seeing people staying home when they have symptoms and not getting tested, so they’re not being counted in the data.

An encouraging sign is the latest variants of COVID are presenting with milder symptoms, but that is with a word of caution.

“People who are not vaccinated are seeing some stronger symptoms than what we’re in the vaccinated population, so it’s still critically important if you haven’t gotten vaccinated. Please talk to your physician about it,” said Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt.

We also spoke with Wesley Medical Center ICU Medical Director Dr. Chloe Steinshouer. She said people should remain cautious with the long-term effects. She added that the CDC recently found that 1-in-5 adults who had COVID-19 development Long-COVID, including people who only had mild symptoms during the initial virus.

There are also more tools doctors have to treat COVID, including anti-viral pills people can get at the pharmacy.

“We’re hopeful that we can manage more of that in the outpatient world, rather than having our hospitals being overwhelmed like they were in the past, but it’s hard to predict. This virus is constantly changing, so the next change could be something different as well,” said Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt.

KU School of Medicine - Wichita’s Center for Clinical Research is also still running research on the impacts of a couple of FDA-approved drugs during the onset of the virus. They’re seeking participants over age 30 who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last ten days.

The study, which is entirely remote, will see if certain FDA-approved medications can help people with mild to moderate COVID-19 feel better faster and stay out of the hospital.

But the best thing to do overall is to keep yourself as healthy as possible.

“That’s why it’s really important we all stay on our guard, we all do all those measures, continue those to prevent the spread of infection, and just keep people safe and healthy,” said Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt.

Dr. Steinshouer said people need to pay attention to their exposure risk and be aware when they’re in areas that could put them at greater risk.

She added that when people have symptoms, they need to stay home until they’ve recovered not to spread the virus to others.

