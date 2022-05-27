GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released in fatal shooting of Black man by Houston officer

(Gray News) – Texas police released bodycam video Tuesday of an officer-involved shooting that took place in April, resulting in the death of a Black man.

The Houston Police Department says officers were searching for a suspect on Wednesday, April 27. The department says 29-year-old Jalen Javon Randle was wanted on three felony warrants.

In a release on April 29, the department said officers saw Randle get into the passenger seat of a silver vehicle, which then left the area.

When officers intervened and initiated a traffic stop, they said the driver of the vehicle refused to stop. Officers pursued and blocked the vehicle’s path, bringing it to a stop.

When Randle exited the vehicle, the department says an officer fired one shot, which hit the suspect. Police say the suspect had a bag with a gun inside at the time of the shooting.

Officers began medical treatment on Randle before paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The 32-year-old driver was taken into custody and charged with attempting to elude an officer.

In the bodycam video released by the police department, the officer with the bodycam can be seen getting out of the patrol vehicle to confront Randle and the driver of the vehicle following the police pursuit.

The officer can be heard shouting out commands and appears to immediately fire a shot from his firearm without waiting for a response, shouting “Oh, s**t,” right after the shot occurs.

He and the other responding officers run over to Randle, who is on the ground, and put him in handcuffs before dragging him over the sidewalk and into the yard. They then begin to administer first aid to Randle, who appears to be unresponsive.

Attorney Ben Crump drew attention to the video on social media Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department said they are continuing to investigate the events which led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.