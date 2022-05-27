Advertisement

The heat is back on

Wichita is warming back up.
Wichita is warming back up.(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a cool and quiet start to your Friday but the heat returns today as temperatures rise into the low 80′s today with 90′s out west. Tomorrow morning there is a slight chance we may squeeze out some light and spotty rain in central Kansas, but it will clear out quickly and not cause any problems.

Your holiday weekend is looking hot, mostly sunny, and windy overall. Expect upper 80′s and low 90′s to persist through the holiday weekend with humidity soaring by Sunday into Monday. It’s going to feel like summer fast with the heat index approach the triple digit mark by Sunday.

A pattern change is coming by Tuesday with rain, thunder, and cooler weather to return to the forecast.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: W/S 5-15. High: 83

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 64

Tomorrow: Some light rain early then mostly sunny and windy. High: 88

Sun: High: 91 Low: 71 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 72 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Windy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 71 Some AM showers otherwise partly cloudy and breezy; scattered storms overnight.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 65 AM showers and storms, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 78 Low: 58 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

