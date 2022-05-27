How the war in Ukraine is affecting Kansas, U.S. farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the breadbasket of Europe, there is no place safe -- fully safe -- from the missiles in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s farming industry has all but stopped. Two months ago, Ukraine president Volodomir Zelensky encouraged farmers not to to flee, and to carry on with their work amid the war.

Russians are using hunger as a weapon. According to the World Food Program, some 45 percent of Ukrainians worry about finding something to eat. It’s the same tactic Joseph Stalin used during the infamous 1933 famine, starving millions of Ukrainians by cutting off their food.

“They followed stupid, stupid orders from their commanders,” Ukraine Army personnel member Yuri Lelyavskii said.

“They were slaughtering the animals in the villages,” said Roman Grynyshyn, a Ukraine farmer non-profit founder. “And when they ate what they wanted to eat like the best meat from this pig, the remains they would pour with diesel so that Ukrainians would not be able to take any of it.”

Grynyshyn left Ukraine, but he hasn’t given up fighting for his country. He’s traveling the United States, giving presentations and raising money for his homeland.

“If not our partnership with (the U.S.), we would probably be all already occupied. And occupation for Ukraine means genocide.”

Grynyshyn says that what’s happening in Ukraine impacts famers here in the U.S. He said we need to pay attention to what’s going on.

“If I were an American farmer, Kansas farmer, I would be very attentive to the news coming from Ukraine, because it will definitely either most likely increase the price for grain ... according to our ministry, just 3-5 years at least.”

Through missiles, shells, mines in their fields, Russian soldiers brutally killing their neighbors, these farmers trudge on.

And, Grynyshyn said, they won’t quit.

“This is what farmers do,” he said. “They do it under any conditions, no rain, no inputs, no money or no safety like right now. They understand the hardships and all the risks, but they still do it.”

