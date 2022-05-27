Advertisement

It’s Natalie Davis’ last day at KWCH

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Natalie Davis is so special, she gets two goodbyes.

Two weeks ago, Natalie told viewers that her last day at KWCH was coming up. Today, May 27, 2022, is that day. Natalie is saying goodbye to KWCH after 4 1/2 years. She spent about 1,600 days with us and with you, a community she loved. That’s 1,600 days worth of outstanding work and memories that can’t be encapsulated within five minutes.

That didn’t keep us from trying, though. On Natalie’s last day with Channel 12, we invite you to take a look at some of her most powerful, most impactful and most endearing moments from the last 16 days.

We can’t wait to see where life takes Natalie in the years to come. Thank you, Natalie!

