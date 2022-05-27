KDOT shares plans to expand stretch of East Kellogg to 6 lanes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Traffic cones will soon make a comeback on Kellogg. Thursday, people in east Wichita and Andover had the chance to learn about a big project slated to start later this year.

The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to expand Kellogg to six lanes from K-96 in east Wichita to Prairie Creek Road in Andover. Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner said this will address current needs while preparing for the future.

“We got some traffic problems and combustion areas. The growth that’s going on is going to be great for the growth of this area,” he said.

Meitzner said construction will start before then end of 2022 and will take two to three years or complete.

