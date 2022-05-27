Advertisement

Mattel, Laverne Cox team up to design first transgender Barbie

Mattel unveiled its first transgender Barbie doll released in tribute to actress Laverne Cox.
Mattel unveiled its first transgender Barbie doll released in tribute to actress Laverne Cox.(CNN, Mattel)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Writer, producer, actress, and LGBTQ advocate Laverne Cox now has her own Barbie.

The doll is part of the Barbie Tribute Collection and was released on Wednesday.

Mattel said Cox was included because she is a visionary who has shaped and impacted our culture.

The doll has a “triple-threat ensemble,” designed in part by Cox. The red-carpet look includes a red faux leather corset, a red tulle dress and glittery high-heel boots.

Mattel said pieces of the outfit could also be removed for a whole new look.

The Barbie Tribute Collection Laverne Cox Doll is available online.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on N Milstead Rd.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff in NW Wichita
A registration error and vote by opposing coaches is keeping the Derby High School boys'...
Heartbroken: Registration error, vote deny Derby relay team from running at State
Robb Elementary School Shooting
All those killed in Texas school shooting were in one room
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

The concern is with at-home testing and people not testing at all, the data is an...
COVID-19 concerns remain as cases rise again
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Praise Chapel church in Wichita, Kansas
Local churches react to school shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Inside Praise Chapel Wichita in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita church leaders react to school shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Surveillance video from a salon in Arizona shows two people getting hit when a car crashes into...
VIDEO: Driver hits the gas instead of brake, smashes into salon, police say